Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.84. 219,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

