Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,752 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.
PSX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
