Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.43. 156,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,847. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day moving average of $230.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

