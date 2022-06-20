Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.75. 11,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

