Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.