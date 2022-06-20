Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $26,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.
ICF traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $57.78. 304,698 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
