Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Reduces Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 3.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.32. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,331. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.49.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

