Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 5.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,081. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.89 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

