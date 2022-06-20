Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Grows Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 448.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $4,095,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $136.80. 611,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,883. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

