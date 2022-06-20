Landbox Hits Market Cap of $68,677.59 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $68,677.59 and $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

