Lamden (TAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,824.00

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $35,824.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

