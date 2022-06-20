KUN (KUN) Trading 25.3% Lower This Week

KUN (KUN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.20 or 0.00030649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $12,406.97 and approximately $4,556.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004935 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00110452 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00736594 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00083326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00504446 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

