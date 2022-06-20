Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

KCDMY stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.44. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

