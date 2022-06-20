Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $133.80 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

