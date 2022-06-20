Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.79. 267,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.60 and a 200-day moving average of $470.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.12.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.