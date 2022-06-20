Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 79,637 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,637 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,711 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

