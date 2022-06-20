Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 25,716 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,716 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.21. 64,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

