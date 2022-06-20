Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.30. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

