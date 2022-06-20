Karp Capital Management Corp Has $381,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Karp Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,392.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.71. 164,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day moving average of $220.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

