Karp Capital Management Corp Has $1.62 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Karp Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMO stock traded down $3.99 on Monday, reaching $500.90. 43,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.04. The company has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $476.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

