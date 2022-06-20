Karp Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.70. 187,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.49.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

