Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 123,161 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,503,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 99,339 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

