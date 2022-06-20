Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.64. 33,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.