Kaltura (KLTR) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kaltura to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaltura and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $165.02 million -$59.35 million -2.02 Kaltura Competitors $1.73 billion $270.91 million -34,675.79

Kaltura’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kaltura. Kaltura is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kaltura and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kaltura Competitors 1585 10914 23642 518 2.63

Kaltura currently has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 329.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.34%. Given Kaltura’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -35.92% N/A -29.90% Kaltura Competitors -30.96% -62.69% -8.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Kaltura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Kaltura shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaltura rivals beat Kaltura on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kaltura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. It also provides a TV solution that allows to provide OTT advertising and subscription-based live and on-demand TV services for media companies and telecom operators. In addition, the company offers media services, such as APIs, SDKs, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

