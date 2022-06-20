Jupiter (JUP) Market Cap Reaches $8.29 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 177.4% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $993,568.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

