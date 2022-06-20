JulSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $213,853.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

