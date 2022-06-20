JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.08 during trading hours on Monday. 4,310,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32.

