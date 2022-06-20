JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 8th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for 3.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 506,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. 427,168 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.