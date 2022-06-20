Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $355.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $367.71.

Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.65. Linde has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

