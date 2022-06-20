Israel Discount Bank of New York Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Unilever were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.