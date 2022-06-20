Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $31.69. 1,184,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,866,786. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.24.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,547,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

