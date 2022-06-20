Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $291,000 Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after buying an additional 2,299,859 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after buying an additional 824,923 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 515,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,910,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 512.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 329,376 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

