Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $1.09 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NIKE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

