Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys 594 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

