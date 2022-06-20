iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 8.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $87,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. 580,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,225. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

