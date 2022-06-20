iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.