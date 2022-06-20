iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.70 and its 200-day moving average is $438.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
