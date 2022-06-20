iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $225,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

IVV traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $367.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,197. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

