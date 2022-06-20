iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IJH traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 292,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,984. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average of $261.44. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

