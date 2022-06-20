iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Decreased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.01 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 97,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.