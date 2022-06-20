iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 610.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the period.
NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.01 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day moving average is $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
