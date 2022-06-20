iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.11. 172,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

