iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Karp Capital Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4,818.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,785 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,420,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 316.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,596,000 after purchasing an additional 373,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,805,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,561,000 after acquiring an additional 267,255 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,244 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,690,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,751. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

