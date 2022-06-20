iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 8,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 138,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $105.42. 527,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,417. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

