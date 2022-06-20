iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EPP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,454. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $52.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.