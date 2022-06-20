iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lowered by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

