iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corsicana & Co. owned 0.19% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,359,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $48.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.78 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

