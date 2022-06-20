iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 180,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $104.30. 2,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,673. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.61 and a 1-year high of $158.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

