iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 151,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

