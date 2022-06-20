iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Increased by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,782,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,972. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.092 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

